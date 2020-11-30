Tottenham Hotspur has returned to the top of the Premier League as they ground out a 0-0 draw at Chelsea but there was more woe for north London rivals Arsenal who suffered a fifth defeat in their opening 10 matches.

In an another match on Sunday, Edinson Cavani came off the bench to score twice for Manchester United who overturned a 2-0 halftime deficit at Southampton to win 3-2 - a club-record eighth successive away league win moving them into the top half.

When Spurs briefly led the table before the international break it was pointed out that their next run of fixtures would give a better indication of whether they are title contenders.

After last week's 2-0 home win against Manchester City, their disciplined display at Chelsea to earn a point has perhaps persuaded a few more that they have a shot.

"If we're contenders then they have to be contenders," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after his side missed the chance to move top with a victory.

Timo Werner had a goal ruled out for Chelsea in the first half and Tammy Abraham should have done better with a header after the break but Tottenham, especially in the first half, always looked capable of snatching a goal.

They are now unbeaten in nine league games since an opening-day defeat at home to Everton and have kept three consecutive clean sheets. However, manager Jose Mourinho continues to downplay his side's chances of finishing above the likes of champions Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

"We're not even in the (title) race so we're not a horse. We're a pony," the Portuguese said.

Spurs have 21 points from 10 games, above Liverpool on goal difference. Leicester City can also get to 21 on Monday if they win at home to struggling Fulham. Third-placed Chelsea have 19.

Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers left them in 14th place with 13 points.