The UK government is planning to write to Netflix to request that a warning is played before episodes of hit series "The Crown" over fears of damage to the image of British royal family.

"It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," culture minister Oliver Dowden told The Mail on Sunday.

"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact".

Dowden is expected to formally intervene by writing to the US streaming company to request it adds a "health warning" before each episode.

Questions of historical fidelity were not a major issue during earlier seasons of the show, which debuted in 2016 and traces the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, which began in 1952.

But the current fourth season is set in the 1980s, a divisive decade that many Britons remember vividly. Characters include Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whose 11-year tenure transformed and divided Britain, and the late Princess Diana, whose death in a car crash in 1997 traumatised the nation.

The latest episode in the series revolves around Prince Charles and his doomed marriage to wife Diana. The troubled relationship of the couple, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, is a major storyline in the series.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter has called the series a “hatchet job” on Charles, the heir to the British throne, and Diana.

Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has also said the show should carry a notice that “this isn’t true but it is based around some real events.”

“I worry people do think that this is gospel and that’s unfair,” he told broadcaster ITV.

Some Conservatives have criticized the programme’s depiction of Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson.