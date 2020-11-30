Worksafe, New Zealand’s primary regulator for workplace related incidents, has said in a news conference its investigations found 13 parties had not met their health and safety obligations that resulted in killing 22 and injuring dozens.

A surprise eruption on the White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, on December 9 last year, killed 22 people and injured dozens.

Majority of them were tourists from countries like Australia, the United States and Malaysia who were part of a cruise ship that was travelling around New Zealand. There were 47 people on the island when the volcano erupted.

Worksafe will charge 10 parties under the Health and Safety at Work Act which has a maximum fine of $1.06 million (NZ$1.5 million), the report said.

“This was an unexpected event, but that does not mean it was unforeseeable and there is a duty on operators to protect those in their care.” said WorkSafe Chief Executive Phil Parkes.

Worksafe has charged 10 organisations under the Health and Safety at Work Act with each charge carrying a maximum fine of $1.06 million.