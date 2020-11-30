Four French police officers have been charged in connection with the beating of a black man in Paris, with two held in custody.

The examining magistrate charged three on Monday with "wilful violence by a person holding public authority" and "forgery".

Two of the accused – including the most senior officer, a police brigadier aged 44 – will remain behind bars but the other two were freed on conditional release, a judicial source told AFP, asking not to be named.

On Sunday, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz called for three of the officers to be also charged with using racial abuse.

He said the officers had acknowledged that their use of force was unjustified, but said they had claimed they had acted in "fear" and "panic" and had denied any use of racist abuse.

Video carried by the Loopsider website shows how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by three officers for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his music studio earlier this month.

The case has ramped up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron to give ground on a controversial security bill.

READ MORE:French police officers to remain in custody over Black man's beating