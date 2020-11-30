Thousands of people have fled the scene of a rumbling Indonesian volcano that burst to life for the first time in several years, belching a massive column of smoke and ash.

The disaster agency said on Monday the evacuation of more than 4,400 residents came as Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted on Sunday, spouting a thick tower of debris four kilometres into the sky, triggering a flight warning and the closure of a local airport.

The crater's last major eruption was in 2017.

Dangers of volcanic ash

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption in a remote part of the Southeast Asian archipelago.