Argentinian justice officials have raided the house and office of Diego Maradona's surgeon after launching an investigation into involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors in San Isidro, near Buenos Aires, on Monday said they were investigating Leopoldo Luque, as Argentinian TV showed footage of police seizing documents from the doctor's home and surgery.

A statement from the prosecutors' office later said, "No decisions have been made at the moment regarding the procedural situation of any person."

Maradona died of a heart attack last Wednesday aged 60, and was buried on Thursday at the Jardin de Paz cemetery on the outskirts of the Argentine capital.

A judicial source said that no official complaint has yet been filed.

"The case was initiated because he is a person who died at home and no one signed his death certificate. It does not mean there are suspicions or irregularities," the source said, requesting to remain anonymous.

Doctor says files turned over to police

Earlier, judicial sources said the probe was triggered by concerns raised by Maradona's daughters Dalma, Gianinna and Jana over the treatment he received for his heart condition at his home in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires.

"Our investigations are ongoing, we are talking to witnesses including members of the family" of Maradona, a source close to the inquiry said.

"The clinic had recommended that he go elsewhere to be hospitalised, but the family decided otherwise.

His daughters signed for him to be discharged from the hospital," said a family member, on the condition of anonymity.

Later in the day, Luque gave an emotional televised news conference.

"You want to know what I am responsible for?" the 39-year-old doctor asked between sobs. "For having loved him, for having taken care of him, for having extended his life, for having improved it to the end."

Luque said he did "everything he could, up to the impossible" and considered himself a "friend" of Maradona and saw him "as a father, not as a patient".

"They took the clinical files. There was no medical error." Luque told reporters.

