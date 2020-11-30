Moderna Inc will apply for US and European emergency authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1 percent effective with no serious safety concerns, the company has said.

"We believe that our vaccine will provide a new and powerful tool that may change the course of this pandemic and help prevent severe disease, hospitalisations, and death," said the company's CEO Stephane Bancel on Monday.

If the US Drug and Food Administration agrees it is safe and effective, the first of the drug's two doses could be injected into the arms of millions of Americans by the middle of December.

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech applied for similar approvals last week, and their vaccine could be greenlit in the US shortly after December 10.

Moderna planning one billion doses

Of the 196 volunteers who contracted Covid-19 in the trial with more than 30,000 people, 185 received a placebo while 11 got the vaccine.

Moderna reported 30 severe cases, all in the placebo group, which means the vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing severe cases.

Moderna said it expects to have approximately 20 million doses of the vaccine, called mRNA-1273, available in the US by the end of the year.

It also expects to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.

READ MORE:Moderna to charge $25-$37 per dose of Covid-19 vaccine