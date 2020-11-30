Japan has witnessed a sharp surge in suicides, mostly among women, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has forced governments around the world to impose lockdowns, curfews and the suspension of several economic drivers.

According to Japanese government statistics, the deaths by suicide in just one month have surpassed Covid-19’s total death toll in the east Asian island nation.

Japan's National Police Agency said that suicides increased to 2,153 in October from 1,805 in September.

The number of suicides has also risen in the past four months, compared to the same period in 2019.

Japan has historically high suicide rates

Although suicide is a major societal issue in Japan, restrictions on social interaction have left people isolated, and many have lost their jobs due to the pandemic’s economic fallout.

The suicide number in Japan was 21,897 in 2016, which puts it near the top for suicides in developed countries.

Before the pandemic, the suicide rate was decreasing in Japan - they fell by 4.2 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, to a record low of 19,959.