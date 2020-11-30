The Covid-19 outbreak was first called an epidemic. After a while, it was described as a pandemic. Now, scientists are saying that it could possibly become ‘endemic’.

But what does that mean?

A quick recap. An epidemic is a disease spreading rapidly within a specific area, or region. A pandemic is an epidemic gone global, affecting large numbers of people. An endemic disease means it never really goes away, and often returns in a specific season or region periodically.

More and more leading scientists are warning that in spite of vaccines, the disease could be here to stay.

David Heymann, who led the World Health Organisation’s infectious disease unit during the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003 warned that Covid-19 could end up lingering like other diseases such as HIV, Ebola, Zika and pandemic flu.

Speaking at a virtual Chatham house, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United State’s leading expert on infectious disease, agreed with Dr. Vallance, and stressed that there may be a need to re-vaccinate people if the disease lingers, while warning, “We need billions [of doses], so whether you live in the darkest part of the developing world, or if you live in London, you should have the same access."

Dr. Fauci’s concern is rooted in hard science and a history of diseases that are incredibly hard to stamp out even with a cure.

Dr. Vallance, also the United Kingdom chief science advisor, explicitly warned the national security committee that the disease could return, much like the flu, with repeated outbreaks.

Other scientists in the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies also agree. Even if vaccines “decrease the chance of infection or severity of the disease - this then starts to look more like an annual flu than anything else. That may be the direction we go on.”

What could make Covid-19 go endemic?

There’s a few factors that go into this. First, how high are the risks of reinfection, how available and effective is a vaccine, as well as possible seasonalities of the virus, and interactions with other viral illnesses, which could change the way its spread.

In a scientific article published in the leading academic journal Science, a scenario is presented where immunity to Covid-19 weakens within a year. Why a year? They modelled it based on another animal-transmitted coronavirus that causes mild respiratory illness. If that’s the case, the authors warn, we could see annual outbreaks much like the flu. If immunity lasts longer than a few years however, we could eliminate the virus altogether for a while, until it returns after a few years.

In either case, Covid-19 will return.