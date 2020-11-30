Tensions between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the PKK are on the rise as the former has broken its silence and spoken out against the terrorist group.

A recent agreement between the KRG and Iraqi government on the status of the Sinjar region in northern Iraq, has appeared to be a tipping point for recent clashes between the PKK and the KRG.

The KRG's anti-PKK stance is aimed at mounting pressure on the terrorist group and pushing it out of its hideout in Sinjar, a rugged mountainous territory.

On October 9, the KRG signed an agreement with Baghdad "to restore security in Sinjar" and to ensure the region is free of terror elements. The two sides deployed around 6000 soldiers to set the plan into motion.

Since then, the PKK has carried out several attacks on KRG forces, targeting several military facilities and public infrastructure in the region.

The November 4 attack by the PKK claimed the lives of two KRG soldiers and wounded several others. While the US condemned the attack, the KRG said the terrorist group had crossed a ‘red line’.

"Any attack of this kind is an attack on all our people and our legitimate institutions," the KRG statement said.

Two days prior to the deadly attack, former KRG President Massoud Barzani lashed out at the PKK, asking the government to prevent the terror group from ïmposing its will on the region.

Barzani said the terrorist group took advantage of Daesh's attacks and ended up occupying the region.