Monday, November 30, 2020

Turkey brings in new virus measures

Turkey will impose curfews on weekdays and full lockdowns over weekends to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said after surging cases and deaths.

Citizens will not be allowed to leave home between 9 pm and 5 am on weekdays, and over the whole weekend from 9 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays, Erdogan said.

Some sectors, including supply chain and production, will be exempt from the measures which will begin on Tuesday, he added.

Italy records fall in new infections, 672 deaths

Italy has reported 16,377 new cases, almost halved from the peaks seen in recent weeks as the contagion curve continues to flatten.

According to the latest Health Ministry data, new daily cases fell by 21 percent from Sunday, reaching a total of 1,601,554 since the start of the pandemic.

The figures, however, reflect as usual a much lower number of swab tests conducted over the weekend.

The country also recorded 672 new deaths, below the highs at over 800 registered last week, bringing the national death toll to 55,576, the second-highest in Europe after the UK.

The infection rate remained stable at around 12.5 percent, far from the peak at over 17 percent seen two weeks ago.

France's new infections rate slows down again

France has reported 4,005 new infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down on Sunday's 9,784 and Saturday's 12,580.

The Monday's figure tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stood at 11,118, at an almost two-month low.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by 406 to 52,731, versus 198 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 2,222,488, the fifth-highest tally in the world.

WHO alarmed by Covid-19 surge in Brazil, Mexico

The World Health Organization has voiced alarm over a rapid worsening of the Covid-19 situations in Brazil and Mexico, urging them to be "very serious" about halting the spread.

Both countries had seen both cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus surge in recent weeks as a second wave of the pandemic has hit.

"I think Brazil has to be very, very serious," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, warning the situation there was "very, very worrisome".

And he echoed the same concern when asked about Mexico, saying that country was "in bad shape".

"The number of cases doubled and the number of deaths doubled... we would like to ask Mexico to be very serious."

UK has coronavirus back under control

Britain has got Covid-19 back under control, Health Minister Matt Hancock said, as England prepares to exit a national lockdown this week and enter a tiered system of restrictions subject to a parliamentary vote.

"We've got this virus back under control," Hancock said at a news conference.

Moderna asking US, EU regulators to approve its vaccine

Moderna Inc will request the US and European regulators to allow emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection, ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Full results from a late-stage, cross-ethnic study showed it was 94.1 percent effective with no serious safety concerns, the company said.

Moderna is just behind Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in seeking to begin vaccinations in the US in December.

Across the Atlantic, British regulators also are assessing the Pfizer shot and another from AstraZeneca.

Moderna created its shots with the US National Institutes of Health and already had a hint they were working but said it got the final needed results over the weekend.

Hong Kong hits breaks on entertainment as cases rise

Hong Kong has tightened restrictions aimed at containing a rise in coronavirus cases, limiting gatherings to no more than two people, closing karaoke lounges and games centres and telling most civil servants to work from home.

The measures come in addition to restrictions announced on Sunday that will see all schools close for in-person learning for the rest of the year, also from December 2.

Games centres, karaoke lounges and swimming pools will close from Wednesday and civil servants, excluding those that provide emergency services, will stay at home, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told reporters.

The Ocean Park theme park and DisneyLand will also close, said secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan.

"It will be very critical in the coming two weeks," Lam said. "I hope that Hong Kong people can remain tolerant."

Cambodia shuts schools after rare outbreak

Cambodia’s Education Ministry has ordered all state schools to close until the start of the next school year in January after a rare local outbreak of the coronavirus.

Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron issued a statement saying that all schools will be shut to prevent students from being infected. Public schools will remain closed until January 11, the start of the next school year, while private schools must close for two weeks, he said.

Students in private schools will be permitted to study online.

Cambodian officials said over the weekend that a family of six and another man tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eight more cases were reported among residents of Phnom Penh who were in contact with the family.

Cambodia has reported only 323 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, most of them acquired abroad, with no confirmed deaths.

Italy approves new measures to help Covid-hit business

Italy's government has approved new measures worth around 8 billion euros to support businesses hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

A major part of the package, which was approved by the cabinet in the early hours of Monday, centres on delaying tax deadlines for small companies and the self-employed for several months.

Rome will also provide a one-off 1,000-euro payment to workers in the tourism, spa and theatre sectors, which have been particularly badly hit by the crisis.

Underscoring the scale of the problem, these latest measures came less than two weeks after the government had unveiled stimulus provisions worth around 10 billion euros, offering grants to businesses and food aid for the poor.

Up to 100 of Johnson's lawmakers are unhappy with lockdown

Up to 100 lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party are unhappy with his tiered lockdown measures so the government may have to rely on the Labour Party to get it through parliament, Environment Secretary George Eustice has said.

"The chief whip will be talking to those MPs who have concerns," he said.

"I've seen suggestions there could be up to a 100 or so people that have got concerns, but the prime minister and other ministers will be working very hard to reassure them about the steps we are taking."