BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
UK fashion group becomes latest Covid -19 corporate casualty
Arcadia owns the Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Evans, Burton and Outfit brands, trading from 444 leased sites in the UK and 22 overseas.
UK fashion group becomes latest Covid -19 corporate casualty
People walk past a Topshop and Topman store, owned by Arcadia Group, in central London, Britain, June 5, 2019. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
November 30, 2020

British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group has collapsed into administration, putting over 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming the country's biggest corporate casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

Administrator Deloitte said on Monday that the stores will remain open, or reopen when permitted under the government's COVID-19 restrictions, and no redundancies were being immediately announced.

'Sad day'

"We will now work with the existing management team and broader stakeholders to assess all options available for the future of the group's businesses," said Matt Smith, joint administrator at Deloitte.

RECOMMENDED

He said Deloitte would rapidly seek expressions of interest and expected to identify one or more buyers to ensure the future of the businesses.

"This is an incredibly sad day for all of our colleagues as well as our suppliers and our many other stakeholders," said Arcadia CEO Ian Grabiner.

He blamed the pandemic for the group's demise.

"In the face of the most difficult trading conditions we have ever experienced, the obstacles we encountered were far too severe," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US