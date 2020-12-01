Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring several volcanoes after sensors picked up increased activity in recent weeks, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.

Hot ash tumbled as far as 3,000 metres down the slopes of Mount Semeru early Tuesday, triggering panic among villagers, said Raditya Jati, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman. Falling ash and sulphur blanketed several villages around its slopes.

The 3,676-metre mountain in Lumajang district is the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely island of Java.

Jati said authorities are still trying to evacuate about 550 people living on the mountain's slopes. There were no reports of injuries or serious damage, he said.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre did not raise Semeru’s alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting in May. Villagers and tourists are advised to stay 4 kilometres from the crater, the agency said.

Tuesday’s eruption came two days after Mount Ili Lewotolok shot out columns of hot clouds as high as 4,000 metres into the sky. More than 4,600 people were evacuated from the slopes of the mountain, located on Lembata island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

The volcanology agency raised Ili Lewotolok’s alert to the second-highest level on Sunday after sensors picked up increased activity. The 1,423-metre mountain has been rumbling since October 2017.