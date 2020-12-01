The TRT World Forum 2020, scheduled to be held online between December 1 and 2, began on Tuesday, with the opening speech delivered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two-day event will focus on the central theme: "Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World".

Leading figures and prominent experts from different regions around the world will participate in the forum and will discuss the fast changing circumstances mankind is facing amid the gruelling pandemic.

Among the participants will be the international surgeon Mehmet Oz, as well as many experts and representatives from international organisations, prominent figures from the fields of academics, politics and journalism, too.