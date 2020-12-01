BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Amazon: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 biggest online sales ever
More customers turned to the internet as Covid-19 prompted them to stay home and browse online for their holiday shopping needs on Thanksgiving.
Amazon: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 biggest online sales ever
An employee scans packages at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, US, November 25, 2020. / Reuters
By Deniz Uyar
December 1, 2020

Amazon.com Inc has said that independent businesses selling on its platform crossed $4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an increase of more than 60 percent from a year earlier.

In its first indication of performance for the year's peak online shopping days, Amazon said on Tuesday more than 71,000 small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide had surpassed $100,000 in sales this holiday season to date.

The Seattle-based company did not, however, give a breakdown of US sales, or its own numbers for the weekend, nor for either of the two big shopping days, saying only that the holiday season overall had been its biggest ever.

Latest industry estimates overnight showed Cyber Monday on course to be the biggest online shopping day ever for the United States, garnering up to $11.4 billion.

READ MORE:Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B in US

RECOMMENDED

'Strongest result ever'

The robust performance comes despite nearly two months of offers since Amazon held its Prime Day sales event in October, with retailers seeking to recoup business lost during this year's coronavirus-driven closures of malls and stores.

Estimates from Adobe Analytics showed this year's conclusion to Thanksgiving weekend sales would come in between $10.8 billion and $11.4 billion.

While that was down from an earlier estimate of as much as $12.7 billion, it still easily surpasses this year's Black Friday figure of $9 billion, the strongest online sales result for the day ever, as well as last year's Cyber Monday total of $9.4 billion.

READ MORE:US retailers see thin Black Friday crowds amid pandemic fears

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US