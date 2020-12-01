Amazon.com Inc has said that independent businesses selling on its platform crossed $4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an increase of more than 60 percent from a year earlier.

In its first indication of performance for the year's peak online shopping days, Amazon said on Tuesday more than 71,000 small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide had surpassed $100,000 in sales this holiday season to date.

The Seattle-based company did not, however, give a breakdown of US sales, or its own numbers for the weekend, nor for either of the two big shopping days, saying only that the holiday season overall had been its biggest ever.

Latest industry estimates overnight showed Cyber Monday on course to be the biggest online shopping day ever for the United States, garnering up to $11.4 billion.

