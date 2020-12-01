The German Christian Democratic Union party has proposed to deport criminal Syrian asylum seekers back to areas in Syria under the protection of Turkey. Currently, the German Foreign Office is evaluating the proposal. Regardless of any decision taken by the German government, this proposal is a reminder of evaluating the potential for the return of Syrian refugees back to Syria.

The general perception surrounding Syrian refugees is distorted. The voluntary return of Syrians back to their own country is possible and necessary. Political pragmatism and the will to find cost-efficient solutions can open the way for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Syrians who wish to live in Syria.

Primarily, four dynamics have to come together to facilitate the voluntary return of Syrians back to Syria; the willingness of refugees to go back to Syria, the willingness of local authorities to welcome them back, security, adequate infrastructure and economic opportunities.

Looking at the four main dynamics, it is certain that no refugee wants to go back to the regime-controlled areas of Syria. If they would, they would have already done so. Also, refugees do not want to go back to areas controlled by the PKK/YPG terror group.

Even Syrian Kurds in northern Iraq prefer to live in camps rather than to return to northeast Syria. Lastly, Idlib is neither safe nor does the presence of radicals inspire confidence in any refugee.

This leaves us with the areas controlled by the Syrian Interim Government in northern Syria, but due to the massive presence of IDPs, this area has had a massive population growth of 229 percent and cannot host many more Syrians. Therefore, the only viable option is the area liberated during Operation Peace Spring.

The area had a low population density before the war but amounts to a hefty 4,125 square kilometres. While the Syrian side has a population of around 200,000 – the Turkish side of the same strip has a population of more than 2 million.

Many Syrians in Turkey are willing to go back to Syria and the Syrian Interim Government and affiliated entities have repeatedly expressed their willingness to accept them. Also, the return of over 400,000 Syrians from Syria to the over-populated areas listed above is a strong indicator that the will exists.

What remains is the guarantee of safety. At the moment, this is provided by the Turkish Armed Forces. There seems to be no military power that would be willing to challenge Turkish protection over this area. In the case of a comprehensive approach to enable the return of Syrians back home, foreign states can allocate a symbolic military presence to ensure the safety of civilians and to guarantee Turkey’s deployment.

Lastly, while the area is large in terms of land, it does not have the infrastructure necessary for such a venture. A joint economic development program of countries willing to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees could achieve that. In reality, the economic aid would be less than the economic, social and political costs of Syrian refugees in Turkey and Europe.

Imaginary obstacle

The arguments against establishing safe-zones centre primarily around the notion of 'demographic change', mainly articulated by people with clear political motivations.