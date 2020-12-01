China has successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon's surface in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.

The Chang'e-5 spacecraft "landed on the near side of the moon late on Tuesday," the Xinhua report said, citing the China National Space Administration. The one-sentence report from the official China News Service gave no more details.

The unmanned mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, aims to collect lunar material to help scientists learn more about the moon's origins.

China launched its Chang'e-5 probe on November 24 from the tropical southern island of Hainan, adding to a string of increasingly bold missions by a Chinese space program that aims eventually to land a human on the moon.

If the mission is completed as planned, it would make China the third nation to have retrieved lunar samples after the United States and the Soviet Union.

Collecting lunar samples

The lander vehicle that touched down on the moon's surface was one of several spacecraft deployed by the Chang'e-5 probe.