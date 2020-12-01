US Attorney General William Barr has said that the Justice Department has found no evidence of voter fraud significant enough to reverse Democrat Joe Biden's defeat of President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday.

Barr made the comments as Trump's campaign persists in trying to prove there was fraud in key states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere, hoping to prevent Biden's win from being made official in the Electoral College on December 14.

"With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn't been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation," Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a statement reacting to Barr's announcement.

"We will continue our pursuit of the truth through the judicial system and state legislatures," they said.

Ballot-box stuffing claims

Attorneys for Trump have claimed everything from ballot-box stuffing and fake ballot printing, to thousands of dead people having voted, to vote-counting machines being programmed to favor Biden.

In several legal filings – all rejected by the courts – the Trump campaign has sought to invalidate millions of votes for Biden based on claims that lacked any evidence.