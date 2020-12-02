Out-of-school kids and adult predators spending more time at home and on the internet during the coronavirus pandemic is the "perfect storm" driving a spike in online child sex abuse around the world.

Activists on Wednesday said that from slums in the Philippines to Australia's suburbs, the cross-border crime has mushroomed as offenders take advantage of school closures and lockdowns to reach children, either in person or via social media, gaming sites and the dark web.

In Australia, federal police received more than 21,000 reports of child sex abuse in the 12 months to June 30, an increase of over 7,000 cases on the previous year.

Their investigators also recorded a 136-percent increase in online child sex exploitation material.

"Some of those dark websites are actually crashing because they're not coping with the amount of traffic," Australian Federal Police detective superintendent Paula Hudson said.

She said police "directly attribute" the "incredible influx" to offenders and children spending more time at home because of lockdowns and school closures, with youngsters often left unsupervised as parents juggle work and care responsibilities.

"Covid-19 lockdowns created the perfect storm for increases in online sexual exploitation of children," explained John Tanagho of the International Justice Mission in Manila.

The Philippine government saw a 260-percent increase in reports of online child abuse materials from March to May, when the country was in a strict lockdown, UNICEF said.

Investigators are even "seeing Covid-specific child exploitation forums where (offenders) are discussing the opportunities that have arisen during the Covid period", Hudson revealed, including one with 1,000 members.

Gaming platforms

In Indonesia, which along with the Philippines has become a global hotspot for child sex abuse, around 20 percent of children surveyed by ECPAT, an international NGO working to end child exploitation, reported predatory behaviour online.

Police in West Java province recently uncovered a group on popular messaging app LINE that facilitated "live nude shows" including several minors.

Among them was a 14-year-old girl who was convinced to do a strip show while her parents thought she was doing homework online in her room.

The group's membership has tripled to 600 since the pandemic began.

"Parents must be even more careful to monitor their children's online activities because it can take just minutes for them to become a perpetrator or a victim in online crimes," criminal division head Teuku Rasya Khadafi said. "Everything is there on the internet."

Former Australian cop Glen Hulley at anti-trafficking organisation Project Karma said paedophiles are also bypassing parents by using gaming platforms.

"What mostly we found during this lockdown period is that perpetrators are trying to reach the kids in a popular app for kids, such as online gaming platforms with chat features," he said.

Activists have reported adults pretending to be peers, famous YouTubers or even celebrities like Justin Bieber.

"Once the initial interaction started, they asked them to chat in other platforms so that they could be in contact without any disturbance from the game," Hulley said.

It is not only children in developing countries that are being sexually abused.

In recent months, Australian police arrested 15 men accused of producing or sharing child abuse material online and identified 46 alleged victims, including 16 at a single childcare centre.

They ranged from 16 months to 15 years, with an average age of eight years.

Livestream of sexual violence