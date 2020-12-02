Leading Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been jailed alongside two other young activists for leading an illegal rally outside the city's police headquarters during last year's huge democracy protests.

Wong was sentenced to 13.5 months in jail, while his colleagues Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam got 10 months and seven months, an AFP reporter inside the court said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of huge and often violent rallies in which millions took to the streets.

Beijing has refused demands for universal suffrage and authorities have pursued democracy supporters with criminal cases and a tough new security law.

The tactics have stifled the movement and restored a semblance of calm. But the finance hub remains deeply polarised with many still seething against Beijing's growing hold on the semi-autonomous city.

Wong, 24, was prosecuted alongside fellow activists Lam and Chow over a protest which took place last summer outside the police headquarters.

Teen origins

Despite his youth, Wong has already spent time in prison for leading democracy protests and has said he is prepared for more time behind bars.

"All these pains and sufferings would only strengthen our courage and conviction for democracy and justice," read a post on his verified Twitter account on Monday alongside a letter from Wong saying he was being held in solitary confinement ahead of sentencing.

"Cages cannot lock up souls."

Wong, Chow and Lam, 26, joined Hong Kong's anti-Beijing movement when they were in their teens.

All three organised successful rallies in 2012 against plans to make Hong Kong's education system more "patriotic".

And they played prominent roles two years later in the "Umbrella Movement" – a 79-day peaceful occupation by a largely student-led campaign calling for universal suffrage.

Leading figures from those protests, including Wong, were jailed and the democracy movement struggled in the years after.

But it exploded onto the streets once more in June 2019, sparked by plans to allow extraditions to mainland China and its opaque legal system.