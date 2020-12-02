Thailand’s highest court acquitted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha of breaching ethics clauses in the country’s constitution, allowing him to stay in his job.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled on a complaint brought by the Pheu Thai party, the largest opposition grouping in Parliament, that Prayut had broken the law by continuing to live in his military residence after he retired as army commander in September 2014.

The complaint alleged that he broke constitutional articles barring government ministers from receiving special benefits from state agencies or enterprises because that would amount to a conflict of interest.

If a minister is found guilty of violating ethical standards, the official is to be disqualified and forced to step down.

READ MORE: Thousands of Thai protesters call for removal of prime minister

Military coup

The ruling comes as Prayut has been dealing with a persistent student-led pro-democracy movement that has been holding frequent well-attended rallies demanding that he and his government step down, charging that they came to power illegitimately.

As army commander, Prayut led a coup in May 2014 that ousted an elected government led by the Pheu Thai party. He then headed the junta that ruled for five years, and was also prime minister in the military-guided government.

A general election last year brought to power a proxy party established by the military, which with its allies, selected Prayut to serve again as prime minister.

The ongoing protests charge that the 2017 constitution established under military rule gave the military’s proxy Palang Pracharath Party an unfair advantage in the election.

When Prayut and several of his Cabinet ministers faced a censure debate in Parliament in February, opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat of the Pheu Thai party raise d the issue of whether Prayut had acted illegally by continuing to live at his army residence at a base in Bangkok.