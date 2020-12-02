The United Nations says it has signed a deal with Ethiopia's government that will allow it “unimpeded” humanitarian access to the embattled Tigray region, at least the parts now under federal government control.

This will allow the first aid into the region of 6 million people that has been cut off during fighting that began a month ago between the federal and Tigray regional governments. Each regards the other as illegal in a power struggle that has been months in the making.

For weeks, the UN and others have pleaded for aid access amid reports of food, medicines and other supplies running out.

Now those needs have exploded, but Abiy has resisted international pressure for dialogue and de-escalation, saying his government will not “negotiate our sovereignty”.

His government regards the Tigray regional government, which dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition for more than a quarter-century, as illegitimate after months of growing friction as he sought to centralise power.

Amid the warring sides’ claims and counter-claims, one thing is clear: civilians have suffered.

Region in dire need

The UN says food has run out for the nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea whose camps close to the Tigray border with Eritrea have been in the line of fire as the fighting swept through.

Reports that some refugees have been killed or abducted, if true, “would be major violations of international norms”, the UN refugee chief said over the weekend in an urgent appeal to Abiy.