Premier League clubs will not be allowed to sign players from European Union (EU) countries without a work permit while foreign players under the age of 18 cannot be signed at all as part of post-Brexit regulations.

In a joint statement with the country's governing soccer body (FA) and the English Football League (EFL), the Premier League said on Tuesday the regulations will come into effect when the mid-season transfer window opens in January 2021.

With the UK leaving the EU's orbit on December 31 following a standstill transition period, the league submitted the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) proposal to the government last month and it has been approved by the Home Office.

"Post-Brexit, clubs will not be able to sign players freely from the EU," the league said in a statement.

"Players from EU countries who want to play in the Premier League or EFL will be required to gain a GBE, like all other overseas players without the right to work in the UK."

