Israel has taken a major step toward plunging into its fourth national election in under two years as lawmakers — supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main coalition partner — passed a preliminary proposal to dissolve parliament.

The 61-54 vote came just seven months after the coalition took office in a declaration of national unity to confront the coronavirus crisis. But since then, the alliance between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White has been locked in infighting.

Negotiations between the two main parties are expected to continue in the coming days in a last-ditch effort to avoid the final vote.

The Blue and White party, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing partners, voted in favour of dissolving the government, accusing the prime minister of putting his own legal interests over those of the country.

Netanyahu was charged earlier this year on counts of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes and will start appearing in court for his trial next month.

The bill to dissolve parliament must now be approved in a Knesset committee and pass two more votes before Israel heads once more to elections.

Deep divisions

Gantz accuses the prime minister of hindering key governmental work, including the passage of a national budget, in hopes of stalling or overturning the legal proceedings against him.