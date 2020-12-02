Promoting warmongers, a US based Armenian newspaper published an op-ed urging the Armenian government to use nuclear weapons against the Azerbaijani people and inquiring why Yereven was not already taking such steps to punish its rivals.

The author of the incendiary article, Stepan Altounian, expressed his frustrations over the Armenian government's inability to produce "dirty bombs" and use them in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Why not take the nuclear waste from Metzamor and manufacture dirty bombs?” he wrote.

Like many Armenians, Altounian is unable to reconcile with the military gains recently made by the Azerbaijani forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which, according to the United Nations, was illegally occupied by Armenia.

In his op-ed, he wrote: "I, as probably all Armenians, was devastated but not necessarily surprised over the news that Armenia lost to the Azeris," while referring to his country’s decision to withdraw from much of the Nagorno-Karabakh region on November 10.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an Azerbaijani territory which has been under the occupation of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia, a region that was recognised as part of Azerbaijan in the 1990s.

Fresh clashes over the dispute erupted on September 27, and continued until a Russia-brokered ceasefire was signed on November 10. The Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, as well as violating three humanitarian ceasefire agreements during the 6 week conflict.

Thanks to its increased military capacity in recent years, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and almost 300 settlements from Armenian occupation during this process.

The truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan, that is being monitored by both Russia and Turkey, is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan. Under the deal, Armenians are handing over swathes of territory they occupied for decades.

The protests erupted in Armenia as they accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with ‘accepting defeat’. Armenian foreign and defence ministers have already stepped down.