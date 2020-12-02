This year sees the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. The landmark agreement on climate change “seeks to limit global average temperature rise to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5C” according to the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

The Climate Ambition Summit marks the anniversary on December 12, 2020. It will be held online with world leaders and leaders of non-state actors.

The Climate Action Tracker group tracks updated targets by “governments [which] formally acknowledged that their national climate targets collectively would not meet the goal of limiting warming to 1.5C. So they undertook to do the first update of their 2030 targets which are part of a country’s “nationally determined contribution” (NDC) by 2020, backed by the IPCC Special Report on 1.5C, which was completed in October 2018.”

It is “an independent scientific analysis that tracks government climate action and measures it against the globally agreed Paris Agreement aim of ‘holding warming well below 2C, and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5C.’”

What the Climate Action Tracker group has found, BBC Newsreports, is that looking at “new climate promises from China and other nations, along with the carbon plans of US President-elect Joe Biden,” the rise in world temperatures could be held to 2.1C by the end of this century.

This is a good development as previous estimates had pointed to 3C of heating, with horrendous impacts. But this may not be enough, as long term optimism may not be matched by short term plans to reduce CO2, BBC News says, referring to experts.

The Paris Agreement was put in place to prevent dangerous warming of the Earth. It made countries turn away from fossil fuels and the Climate Action Tracker group announced that the world would warm up by around 2.7C by the end of the century.

This is still above the 2C goal mentioned in the Paris Agreement, and definitely a far cry from the 1.5C target that scientists recommended as the cutoff for destructive warming in 2018.

According to BBC News, their new "optimistic analysis" now suggests a rise of 2.1C by 2100.

Changes afoot

The significant changes that took place within the last three months could be summed up as China’s president Xi Jinping’s commitments to the environment, and the election of Joe Biden as the United States president.

Xi has told the UN that his country’s emissions will peak before 2030, and that it will reach net zero emissions by 2060. CAT researchers believe this could reduce warming by 0.2 to 0.3C by 2100.

Japan and Korea have also gone ahead with their own pledges, of reaching net zero by 2050. South Africa and Canada have also declared theirs.

What about the election of Joe Biden as the United States president? He has often said he plans to reverse President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, and has a comprehensive environmental plan.

Biden says he plans to bring the US to net zero emissions by 2050. This would lower global temperatures by 0.1C by the end of the century.