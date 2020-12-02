Sudan has warned that the fragile normalisation deal with Israel could fall apart if the US Congress does not pass legislation shielding the country from future lawsuits from past victims of terror attacks.

When in late October Sudan agreed to become the third Arab country following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to join the so-called Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic relations with Israel, the deal became hugely unpopular among the country’s citizens who still support the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

The risk that the deal, which was announced by President Donald Trump, could collapse in less than two months, underscores the transactional nature in which the current US administration has stitched together a fragile peace between some Arab countries and Israel.

When Sudan agreed to normalise relations with Israel, it sought removal from the US State Department's list of so-called state sponsors of terrorism. The designation was slapped on the country in 1993 alongside Iran, Cuba and Syria.

As a result, Sudan could not access emergency finance from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or any other institution linked with the US financial system or that used dollars.

Sudan’s economy, as a result, has severely deteriorated because of sanctions imposed by the US, as well as the economic mismanagement of its former leader, Omar al Bashir, who was toppled from power in 2019.

Since a revolt in 2019 which ended Bashir’s 30-year rule in Sudan, the transitional government has attempted to re-establish its presence on the international scene.

Soaring inflation and massive debt in the country has made opening up a necessity. That has meant that the country’s transitional government agreed to pay $335 million to compensate victims of the 1998 embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, as well as the 2000 attack on the U.S.S. Cole, a guided missile destroyer of the US.