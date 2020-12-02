Hospitals all over the world remain overwhelmed with the heavy inflow of Covid-19 positive patients, and governments are now taking emergency measures to avoid the total collapse of their health systems.

As well as imposing lockdowns and travel restrictions, governments are allocating more funds to increase the capacity of the sectors that look after their health.

Given that so many deaths in Europe were caused by the shortage of Intensive Care Units (ICUs), its various governments are now racing to set up more as a result, as well as strengthening bed and ventilator capacities and hiring an increasing number of trained health workers.

Europe

Spanish authorities inaugurated the Isabel Zenda pandemic hospital in Madrid on Tuesday.

“This will be a breath of fresh air for our healthcare workers,” said the project’s mastermind, Madrid Premier Isabel Diaz Ayuso. “From today, Madrid and all of Spain has a new world-class hospital.”

The hospital cost €100 million ($120 million) to build – more than double the original budget. Constructed in just over three months near Spain’s largest airport, it will eventually have more than 1,000 beds and 48 intensive care units (ICUs).

It is 80,000 square metres (262,000 square feet) – around the size of Buckingham Palace.

However, a protest was organised during the opening ceremony, one in which demonstrators were photographed carrying signs reading “more staff, fewer bricks”, “hospital for politicians,” and “enough precarious working conditions.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Italy converted an exhibition centre in Milan into the country’s largest intensive care facility for coronavirus patients. It went up in 10 days.

The Italian government is also working to complete a new hospital for the city of Taranto; it is expected to be finished far quicker than originally planned.

In early May, Germany opened an emergency field hospital in Berlin despite the capital's hospitals being sufficient for treating its coronavirus patients.

The German hospital will serve as a “reserve hospital” for the pandemic.

Romania also signed a $14.25 million contract with a Turkish mobile hospital provider to build its own field hospital comprising 103 intensive care beds and 143 semi-intensive care beds.

Asia

The Chinese built a hospital, dedicated to treating people infected with Covid 19, in just eight days in Wuhan, the city that was the epicentre of the outbreak in February. The country has also converted some buildings into hospitals.

Russia began building 16 hospitals in March as the coronavirus spread around the country. The Russian army has involved construction projects in order to have them completed as soon as possible.

Despite claiming no coronavirus cases, Turkmenistan opened a new facility last month for infectious diseases.