The 8th Seattle Turkish Film Festival will be screened online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The week-long event aims to give American movie lovers the chance to watch the best Turkish movies of 2019.

Presenting four feature films to the American moviegoers this year, the STFF Shorts Committee also selected 10 short films to screen within the festival, including 3 Grand Jury favourites.

The committee has been accepting short film submissions annually since 2014 and received 200+ submissions in 2020.

While all interviews with the directors have been pre-recorded for viewers to enjoy, there will be a live Q&A via Facebook for the shorts selection.

The 8th STFF 2020 online edition to be held between December 5th and December 12th and will be accessible throughout the US.

Movie Selection

"Love, Magic, etc" directed by Umit Unal brings two women into spotlight, showing how they struggle to cope with the pressures created by their economic conditions, and the reaction of families to their unusual relations.

The movie has won the Golden Tulip Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actress awards at the National Feature Competition of the Istanbul Film Festival.

It will take viewers on a stroll through the streets of Buyukada with gripping performances of Ece Dizdar and Selen Ucer.