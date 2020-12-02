Eighth Seattle Turkish Film Festival set to be screened online
The online edition of the festival to be held between December 5–12 aims to give American movie lovers the chance to watch the best Turkish movies of 2019.
The week-long event will present four feature films and 10 short films, including 3 Grand Jury favourites.
By Deniz Uyar
December 2, 2020

The 8th Seattle Turkish Film Festival will be screened online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The week-long event aims to give American movie lovers the chance to watch the best Turkish movies of 2019. 

Presenting four feature films to the American moviegoers this year, the STFF Shorts Committee also selected 10 short films to screen within the festival, including 3 Grand Jury favourites. 

The committee has been accepting short film submissions annually since 2014 and received 200+ submissions in 2020.

While all interviews with the directors have been pre-recorded for viewers to enjoy, there will be a live Q&A via Facebook for the shorts selection.

The 8th STFF 2020 online edition to be held between December 5th and December 12th and will be accessible throughout the US.

Movie Selection

"Love, Magic, etc" directed by Umit Unal brings two women into spotlight, showing how they struggle to cope with the pressures created by their economic conditions, and the reaction of families to their unusual relations. 

The movie has won the Golden Tulip Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actress awards at the National Feature Competition of the Istanbul Film Festival.

It will take viewers on a stroll through the streets of Buyukada with gripping performances of Ece Dizdar and Selen Ucer. 

Directed by Ali Aydin, "Chronology" looks at the issues of family, marriage and trust from a unique perspective. The picture of happy family in the first scenes of the movie takes the audience to a different dimension as the film progresses. 

The lead roles of the film are shared by Cemre Ebuzziya, Birkan Sokullu and Tansu Bicer.

Documentary-based productions

"Queen Lear" is the story of a group of women who set up a theatre group in Mersin, Arslankoy, and toured the Taurus Mountains.

Pelin Esmer has created a fiction-documentary film that is enjoyable to watch with people who are in direct contact with nature due to the conditions they live in, their desires to change their lives, the reactions they face and dialogues they become a part of. 

The Shakespearean interpretation of Anatolian people is another indication that at some point, people act with the same instincts all over the world.

The feature-documentary has won the Best Documentary at the Southeast Europe Film Festival, the Yilmaz Guney Award at the Adana Golden Boll Film Festival, the SIYAD Cuneyt Cebenoyan Best Film Award and the Best Music Award.

“Ovacik” directed by Aysegul Selenga Taskent and Delizzia Flaccavento is a comment on the question of whether a different economic model is possible in today's capitalism.

The documentary has won the second prize at International Competition, BIFED Bozcaada International Festival of Ecological Documentary (2019).

