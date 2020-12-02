There are several conflicts raging across the Middle East, from Libya, Syria to Yemen. But despite the several autocracies in the region, experts, who took part in this year's TRT World Forum — Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World — believe that people’s free will can reign triumphant in the future.

Maha Azzam, who leads the opposition Egyptian Revolutionary Council, thinks that the Middle East has multiple problems ranging from the hegemony of dictatorships along with deep economic, political and social fissures.

“I believe the future is one in which there is going to be an ongoing struggle between peoples of the region and the current regimes, that do not represent their people,” Azzam tells TRT World.

“That struggle is not an easy one. It will involve many sacrifices,” says Azzam, who held a session in the forum entitled,The Future of the Arab World: Ten years after the Arab Spring.

“It’s a struggle for freedoms and rights. As other nations’ histories across the world, that struggle will continue. That will take different forms in different parts of the Arab world. What we saw in 2010-2011 was an indication that Arab people want that freedom,” she explains, referring to the Arab Spring.

“I believe that next ten years will see an increasing struggle within different parts of the Arab world to assert rights and freedoms and to try to end the hegemony of regimes over peoples and corruption that had ensued because of those regimes.”

Another speaker, Sami Hamdi, a political analyst and head of political risk consultancy, International Interest, echoes Azzam’s words about the Arab struggle for greater political freedom.

After a long struggle from Western colonisation following World War I, to the establishment of semi-independent states partly backed by US and European powers, the Arab world experienced a very difficult period in the last hundred years, Hamdi says.

But with the emergence of the 2011 Arab Spring movements, the people of the region have shown that they might finally be on the verge of their own liberation.

“Then, 2011 came. It was popular uprisings against authoritarian regimes that were more aligned with interests perceived to be more colonial. That was uprisings against the idea of protecting autocratic regimes for security and stability at the expense of local populations,” Hamdi tellsTRT World.

Hamdi thinks that the Arab Spring uprisings marked a crucial moment of change in the Arab political mindset across the region.

According to Hamdi, the Arab world has gone through different stages since the early 20th century, from official colonisation to unofficial colonisation at the hands of repressive Arab regimes, finally arriving at the present period of popular uprisings.

“The reality is that you see this trend that is moving toward greater and greater liberation,” Hamdi views.

But he also thinks that the uprisings have brought a great deal of ongoing political uncertainty in the region.