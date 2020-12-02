The National Labor Relations Board will file a complaint accusing Alphabet Inc's Google of unlawfully monitoring, questioning and reprimanding workers last year, the affected former employees have said in a statement.

The NLRB and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The complaint follows a year-long investigation prompted by a petition by five people fired by Google after they led efforts to protest company policies and organise colleagues into a potential union. The Communications Workers of America union helped author the workers' charge.

The firings capped two years of battling between Google and its workforce, particularly in the United States. At issue is how much input the rank and file may have on which projects the company takes on and how it handles sexual misconduct and other workplace matters.

