UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced a "suicidal" failure to combat global warming and said recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic could be humanity's chance for a reset to save the planet.

"The state of the planet is broken. Humanity is waging war on nature. This is suicidal," the UN chief said in a speech on Wednesday at Columbia University in New York City.

"Next year we have the opportunity to stop plunder and begin healing," he added. "Covid recovery and our planet's repair must be two sides of the same coin."

Guterres called for a reduction in use of fossil fuels, and said a summit planned on December 12 for the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord should chart a new way forward.

READ MORE: UN: Greenhouse gases rise despite Covid-19 lockdowns

'Biodiversity is collapsing'

"A new world is taking shape," he said.