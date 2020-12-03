A former warlord will become the first Liberian to face a war crimes trial over alleged atrocities during the country's 1990s civil war when he goes on trial in Switzerland.

Alieu Kosiah, who was arrested in Switzerland in 2014, stands accused of murder, rape and a string of other crimes during the first of Liberia's back-to-back civil wars, which together killed some 250,000 people between 1989 and 2003.

No Liberian has ever been convicted – either in the west African country or anywhere else – of war crimes committed during the conflict.

Kosiah's trial marks several milestones according to Human Rights Watch, which points out that he will be the first person ever tried for war crimes in a non-military criminal court in Switzerland.

He will also be the first Liberian to face trial over war crimes committed during its first civil war, from 1989 to 1996, the rights group said.

Liberia's former warlord-turned-president Charles Taylor was convicted in 2012 of war crimes and crimes against humanity – but that was over atrocities committed in neighbouring Sierra Leone, not in his own country.

Switzerland recognises the principle of universal justice, allowing it to try people suspected of committing the most heinous international crimes regardless of where they were committed.

But this is the first time its civilian court system will hear an international war crimes case.

Victims not present

Kosiah's trial before the Swiss federal court in the southern city of Bellinzona had been repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

But even as Switzerland remains hard-hit by a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the judiciary finally managed to set the date for the initial part of the hearing, which is due to last until December 11.

Kosiah's alleged victims will not be able to come from Africa to testify until next year. Civitas Maxima, an organisation representing them, has voiced outrage that the trial is starting without them.

"Kosiah maintains that everyone is lying and that he has committed no crimes," Civitas Maxima lawyer Romain Wavre told AFP.