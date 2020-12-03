The gala concert on Thursday December 3, 2020 will showcase world-famous soprano Angela Gheorghiu and pianist twin sisters Guher and Suher Pekinel, who are known to be among the best piano duos in the world. Cemi’i Can Deliorman will be conducting the orchestra.

Beginning with Turkey’s national anthem, the programme for the first gala night will feature works from Donizetti Pasha to Mozart, from Ahmet Adnan Saygun to Georges Bizet.

The second gala night will feature works from Handel to Manuel de Falla, from Ernesto di Curtis to Agustin Lara along with a reprise of some of the previous night’s pieces.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is attending the first gala night at CSO, along with 300 invitees. The capacity of the music hall is much larger, however due to coronavirus precautions the number of guests have been limited.

The Grand Hall has 2023 seat capacity, while the Blue Hall has 500 and the Historical CSO Hall has 600 seats. The campus will have restaurants, museum and open air spaces, making the building a meeting place for art and culture lovers.

Erdogan has told the audience that CSO has gained a building befitting its fame and the capital has gained a building that would become a symbol of modern architecture.

“The CSO building will serve our citizens as a sign of the wealth of our country’s culture and arts,” he added.

“During our time, Turkey has freed itself from shackles not only in politics, economics and defense, but in culture, arts, music and literature,” he said.

The building’s foundation was laid 23 years ago, during the presidency of Suleyman Demirel, in 1997. But construction work was ongoing for many years, until it was completed by the Erdogan administration, thanks to the president and the Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

In the new campus, in addition to CSO there will be up to 600 artists from other presidential musical choruses and dance companies. The new building will serve art lovers with rich content including classical music, traditional music, world music, and popular music.

CSO is the first building in Turkey specifically designed to house a symphony orchestra. The building cost about 83 million euros ($99 million) and is located in the centre of Ankara, with a view of Ankara Castle and Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum.

CSO Director Ozgur Balkiz says “After the opening of our new building, we will have a very unique concert vision. The concert hall is circular and acoustic. It is not one of the digital hall examples such as the ones in Japan and other technological countries. Our hall functions in a natural acoustic environment.”

He also adds “We plan to turn our new building into an international art centre. The CSO building in Ankara will take its place amongst a handful of art centres such as Berlin, Paris, New York.”