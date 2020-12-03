Azerbaijan has said nearly 2,800 of its soldiers were killed during its conflict with Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts, with more than 100 of its troops were still missing.

The Defence Ministry in Baku said in a statement on Thursday that "2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces were killed in the patriotic war," adding that 100 more soldiers were missing.

Yerevan had earlier announced that 2,317 Armenian troops died during the conflict. The fighting also killed at least 93 Azerbaijani and 50 Armenian civilians.

READ MORE: Azerbaijani army takes over last Karabakh district handed over by Armenia

Russia-brokered ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Moscow-brokered peace deal on November 9 after Baku's army overwhelmed the other side and threatened to advance on Karabakh's main city Khankendi (Stepanakert in Armenian).

Under the agreement, Armenia handed over control of seven districts that it seized around Karabakh during the 1990s war.

Nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have deployed between the two sides and along the Lachin corridor, a 60-km route through the district that connects Khankendi to Armenia.