Washington has issued new rules to restrict travel to the US by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members and their families, the State Department said in a statement.

The policy reduces the maximum validity of B1/B2 visitor visas for Party members and their immediate family members from 10 years to 1 month, the statement said on Thursday. The measure was aimed at protecting the nation from the party's "malign influence."

"For decades we allowed the CCP free and unfettered access to US institutions and businesses while these same privileges were never extended freely to US citizens in China," a State Department spokesperson said earlier in a statement quoted by the New York Times.

Applicants had previously been able to obtain 10-year visitor visas. The report estimated the new restrictions could theoretically apply to around 270 million people.

READ MORE: Trump bars investment in companies that China 'uses to fund military'

China slams 'political suppression'

China on Thursday accused critics in the US government of "an escalation of political suppression" against Beijing.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China would "make representations" to the US.