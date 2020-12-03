Turkey has announced a vaccination plan starting with an experimental "inactivated vaccine" later this month to combat the Covid-19 pandemic amid a surge in infections and deaths.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca had previously announced an agreement with Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech for 50 million doses of CoronaVac, which is currently in Phase 3 trials.

Koca said in a statement late on Wednesday that the first shipment of the "inactivated vaccine" will arrive in Turkey after December 11.

Inactivated vaccines are made by growing the whole virus in a lab and then killing it.

Safely brewing and then killing the virus can take longer than newer technologies.

But these vaccines give the body a sneak peek at the germ itself rather than just the single spike protein, which mediates the entry of the coronavirus.

Turkish labs to confirm vaccine safety

The minister said early use authorisation would be granted after Turkish labs confirm vaccine safety and initial results from Phase 3 trials are assessed.

"If developments continue positively as we expect, Turkey would be among the first countries in the world to begin vaccinations in the early phase," Koca said.

"The protective efficacy of CoronaVac remains to be determined," the study said.

Vaccination efforts would be rolled out in four stages, Koca said.

The first group includes healthcare workers, citizens above age 65, and people living in homes for the elderly, disabled, or other protective care homes.

Next would be essential workers and people above 50 with at least one chronic disease.

Third, people younger than 50 with at least one chronic illness, young adults, and other workers would be vaccinated. The fourth and final phase would be for the rest of the population.