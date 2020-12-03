A French police union has urged prosecutors to charge a Black music producer with resisting arrest, six days after President Emmanuel Macron said the arrest and beating of the man, which was caught on film, was unacceptable and "shameful."

The beating of Michel Zecler by police officers inside his music studio was captured on closed-circuit TV and mobile phone footage. It was circulated widely online and sparked new criticism over police violence in France.

The French police union on Thursday asked for Zecler to be charged with resisting his arrest on November 21.

"The lack of criminal charge for the acts of rebellion that Mr Zecler perpetrated leads to a serious threat to public order," France Police-Policiers en colere (Angry French Police Officers) trade union said.

Charges against police officers

Prosecutors last week launched a probe into the police action against Zecler and the police watchdog is also investigating.