French police union demands charges against Black man beaten by officers
Union says prosecutors must charge music producer Michel Zecler "for the acts of rebellion" or resisting arrest while he was being attacked by police officers.
French music producer Michel Zecler talks to the media next to his lawyer Hafida El Ali after he was beaten by French police in Paris on November 21, 2020. / AFP
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
December 3, 2020

A French police union has urged prosecutors to charge a Black music producer with resisting arrest, six days after President Emmanuel Macron said the arrest and beating of the man, which was caught on film, was unacceptable and "shameful."

The beating of Michel Zecler by police officers inside his music studio was captured on closed-circuit TV and mobile phone footage. It was circulated widely online and sparked new criticism over police violence in France.

The French police union on Thursday asked for Zecler to be charged with resisting his arrest on November 21.

"The lack of criminal charge for the acts of rebellion that Mr Zecler perpetrated leads to a serious threat to public order," France Police-Policiers en colere (Angry French Police Officers) trade union said.

Charges against police officers 

Prosecutors last week launched a probe into the police action against Zecler and the police watchdog is also investigating.

Two police officers have been held in custody and two others are still being investigated, French media reported on Monday.

The Paris prosecutors' head Remy Heitz said on Sunday that charges against the officers would include the use of racist language and intentional violence with weapons.

Black man's claims 

Zecler has said police jumped on him at his music studio in Paris' 17th arrondissement.

He added he had been walking nearby without a mask, a violation of French health protocols to curb the coronavirus, and upon seeing a police car, went into his music studio to avoid being fined.

However, the police followed him inside and started to physically attack him and racially abuse him, he added.

SOURCE:Reuters
