During the first eight months of the year, 298 Iraqis, 168 males and 130 females, committed suicide in all parts of the country, according to the Human Rights Commission in Iraq.

A member of it, Fadhel Al-Gharawi, explained that there were several reasons for people to attempt suicide, “including psychological, social and economic causes, lack of employment opportunities, lack of housing and shortcomings in human rights system and services provided to citizens.”

“We pointed to a rise in cases of domestic violence, accompanied by brutal crimes that led to burning children or women, against a background of family problems in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Gharawi added.

Gharawi urged the government and parliament to be quick on approving “the new bill on domestic violence and to develop serious solutions to address and reduce the two phenomena of suicide and domestic violence, and to preserve the family unit and society.”

Baghdad is where the most suicides were committed with 68 incidents, followed by Basra with 39, and Dhi Qar with 33 of its own.

In 2018, Iraq was ranked fourth on the list of the spread of “negative feelings” which could lead to suicide.

Why are suicides increasing?

Iraqis have been suffering economic hopelessness since 2003 as nearly half of university graduates have not been able to find employment in the public and private sectors in recent years.