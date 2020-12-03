The tone of the recent NATO meeting in Brussels sounded like a gathering not of allies, but of opponents, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian exchanged harsh words with their Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

While Cavusoglu kept his cool with both Pompeo and Le Drian, he also warned both men that Turkey will do its best for the alliance within the bounds of its national interests, according to those present.

"I just outlined the differences between the two countries and outstanding issues,” Cavusoglu said, during a public event after the heated NATO meeting.

A fierce defender of the outgoing Trump administration’s policies, Pompeo was looking for a clash with Turkey at his last NATO foreign ministerial meeting, due to Ankara’s careful language aimed at the incoming Biden administration, according to Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. In the past, Bryza had worked under both the former Republican George W. Bush and Democratic Barack Obama administrations.

“Pompeo might feel insulted for some reasons,” Bryza tells TRT World, referring to Turkey’s rapprochement with the incoming Biden administration. Pompeo, like Trump, has refused to acknowledge defeat in the presidential elections.

“He has been critical of Turkey now for many months. He is taking France’s side entirely when it comes to Libya or eastern Mediterranean or Syria. France has been quite critical of Turkey,” Bryza says.

Turkey has been at loggerheads with France over several issues, ranging from the Libyan conflict to gas exploration efforts and the designating of maritime border areas in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the Syrian conflict.

The French connection

France backs a warlord, Khalifa Haftar, in Libya against the UN-recognised Tripoli government, which is strongly supported by Turkey. Haftar holds US citizenship. In the eastern Mediterranean, Paris backs Athens against Ankara.

During the NATO meeting, Cavusoglu criticised both the US and France for their unconditional support of Greece in the gas-rich region and their backing of the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is a terrorist organisation according to Turkey, the US, the EU and NATO.

Turkey and the US also have differences over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400s.

Pompeo agrees with France and some other allies over their anti-Turkish stance because he “does not understand the full range of issues that are motivating Turkey,” Bryza suggests.

Turkey has repeatedly warned both the US and France not to back the YPG/PKK terror groups in northern Syria on the grounds that both armed groups are threats to its national and border security. PKK has led years of terror campaigns against the Turkish state, a move that has cost tens of thousands of lives across the country.

In pursuit of an assertive foreign policy, Turkey has claimed some territories in northern Syria to keep terror groups like the YPG and Daesh in check and hastened its gas exploration efforts in the eastern Mediterranean much to the dismay of Greece and France.

Turkey’s support of Azerbaijan, which recently claimed back most of its Karabakh territories from occupied Armenian forces, also made both Pompeo and his French counterpart unhappy.

Beyond a range of foreign policy issues, Bryza thinks that Pompeo might use his diplomatic mission to buttress future political aspirations in the US. He has been counted among several potential Republican candidates for a possible presidential run in 2024.