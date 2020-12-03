Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has warned several French MPs that they will be sanctioned if they enter Nagorno-Karabakh through Armenia.

The spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, has warned that all visits to the region, much of which was recently occupied by Armenia, must be coordinated with Baku.

“Visits to Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region, must be coordinated with the government of our country. Sanctions will be applied to persons who violate Azerbaijani legislation, and their trips to the territory of Azerbaijan in the future will be limited,” said Abdullayeva.

The move by the French MPs threatens to increase tensions just as a fragile truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan takes hold after almost seven weeks of fighting.

France, a longtime ally of Armenia, stood by Yerevan as it fought against Azerbaijan in a bid to hold the Nagorno-Karabakh region it had occupied almost 30 years ago.

The latest gambit by French politicians to interfere in the internal politics of Azerbaijan, follows an effort by the French parliament towards the end of November seeking to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic.

That move was condemned by Baku as "biased" and "provocative" and one that undermined France's “reputation as a fair mediator."

More recently, Belgium, another European country known for its close links to France, adopted a resolution condemning Azerbaijan for retaking its sovereign territory in the recent war.

The Armenian National Committee of Belgium welcomed the resolution, however, the move is likely to be condemned by Azerbaijan as infringing on the country’s internationally recognised borders.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, recently argued that “prolonged foreign occupation and the lack of accountability endanger peace and security.”