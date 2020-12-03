A group of independent United Nations experts has urged France to revise its proposed security law, branding it "incompatible" with international human rights legislation.

The five UN special rapporteurs, who do not speak for the global body but report their findings to the Human Rights Council, said on Thursday the draft law "should be comprehensively revised."

"Images of police abuse captured by the public play a vital role in oversight of public institutions, which is fundamental to the rule of law," said the special rapporteurs, including the UN's top experts on freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and the protection of human rights while countering terrorism.

"Simply rewriting Article 24 will not solve its flaws, and the provision is certainly not the only one that infringes on fundamental human rights," they added.

On controversial Article 22 of the bill, they said that permitting drone surveillance for security and counter-terrorism would allow "widespread surveillance, in particular of demonstrators."

"This has serious implications for the right to privacy, freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," they said.

Controversial bill and protests