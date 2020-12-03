A Chinese lunar probe has lifted off from the Moon with a cargo of lunar samples on the first stage of its return to Earth, state media reported.

Chang'e 5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the Moon and the first to take off from it again, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing's space programme, which also has a spacecraft en route to Mars carrying a robot rover.

The spacecraft touched down on the Moon on Tuesday on a mission to bring lunar rocks back to Earth for the first time since a Russian spacecraft did so in 1976.

Its ascender module lifted off from the lunar surface shortly after 1500 GMT and was to connect with its return vehicle in lunar orbit and transfer the samples to the capsule.

READ MORE: China launches probe to bring back lunar material

Search for minerals, water content

Chang'e 5's lander module, which remained on the Moon, is equipped to both scoop samples from the surface and drill 2 metres to retrieve materials that could provide clues to the history of the Moon.

While retrieving samples was its main task, the lander is also equipped to extensively photograph the area surrounding its landing site, map conditions below the surface with ground penetrating radar, and analyse the lunar soil for minerals and water content.