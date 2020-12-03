Thursday, December 3, 2020

Italy reports record daily death toll at almost 1,000

Italy has recorded its highest daily death toll from coronavirus with 993 fatalities in the last 24 hours, despite a downward trend in infection rates.

The previous grim record of 969 deaths was set on March 27, when Italy was under national lockdown after becoming the first European country to be hit by the global pandemic.

The country's death toll now stands at 58,038.

The Health Ministry reported 23,225 new cases on Thursday, compared to 40,902 on November 13.

World leaders meet to forge path to end pandemic

The UN General Assembly president has opened the world body’s first special session on the virus, calling it a historic and overdue moment of reckoning to forge a path to end the pandemic that not only ensures people everywhere have access to vaccines but mobilizes financial resources for "an inclusive and resilient recovery."

Volkan Bozkir said the world is looking to the United Nations for leadership and action "to address the greatest challenge our world is facing today."

Nearly 100 world leaders and several dozen government ministers are scheduled to speak during the mainly virtual special session that began with Bozkir asking masked ambassadors and diplomats from the UN’s 193 member nations in the assembly hall to stand in silent tribute to the 1.5 million people who have lost their lives to the virus.

French PM says vaccines will be free for all

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has said it was "a matter of weeks" before the country will start rolling out vaccinations and that they will be free for all.

French health authorities reported new 12,696 infections over the past 24 hours, down from Wednesday's 14,064, while the number of patients hospitalized for the disease fell at a one-month low.

The number of people in France who have died from the virus rose by 324 to 54,140, versus increase of 310 the day before. The cumulative number of cases now totals 2,257,331.

Turkey records over 32,000 daily cases

Turkey has recorded 32,381 new cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced new measures on Monday to combat the surge in cases and deaths, including introducing a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends.

The death toll, rose by 187 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 14,316 the ministry data also showed.

Spain reports over 6,000 new cases

Spain has reported 6,104 new cases, bringing the national tally to 1,693,591, the sixth highest in the world according to official data.

The country's total fatalities rose to 46,038 with 254 new deaths in 24 hours.

Iran surpasses one million Covid-19 cases

Iran said its novel virus infections surpassed one million cases, as the authorities consider easing restrictions in many parts of the Middle East's hardest hit country.

The Islamic republic has recorded 1,003,494 Covid-19 infections since announcing its first cases in February, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

The novel virus has killed 49,348 people in Iran over the same period of time, according to official figures.

Africa foresees 60 percent of people vaccinated in 2-3 years

Africa aims to have 60 percent of its population vaccinated against Covid-19 within the next two to three years, the African Union's disease control group has said.

The continent of 1.3 billion people has recorded more than 2.2 million confirmed virus infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Some European countries expect to start rolling out vaccination campaigns in the next few weeks, but the control group said that vaccinations were unlikely to start in Africa until midway through next year.

Turkey announces vaccination plan for Chinese CoronaVac

Turkey’s Health Minister has announced a vaccination plan starting with an experimental “inactivated vaccine” later this month to combat the pandemic amid a surge in infections and deaths.

Fahrettin Koca had previously announced an agreement with Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech for 50 million doses of CoronaVac, which is currently in Phase 3 trials. Koca said in a statement that the first shipment of the inactivated vaccine will arrive in Turkey after December 11.

Inactivated vaccines are made by growing the whole virus in a lab and then killing it.

Italy curbs Christmas travel to avoid 'third wave'

Italy announced national travel restrictions for the Christmas holidays designed to limit the spread of the virus in the European country first hit by the pandemic.

The new rules, together with an existing curfew and other regulations already in place, seek to curb circulation throughout the country during the festive period by limiting the number of gatherings.

Earlier this year, a punishing lockdown of all Italy's 60 million residents helped bring the outbreak under control, but the government is trying to avoid missteps made over the summer after the lockdown lifted, when the return of vacationers fuelled a new rise in cases.

Infections in Russia hit new record

Infections in Russia hit a new record, as the country’s authorities reported 28,145 new confirmed cases – the highest daily spike in the pandemic and an increase of 2,800 cases from those registered the previous day.

Russia’s total number of Covid-19 cases – nearly 2.4 million – remains the world’s fourth-highest. The government coronavirus task force has reported 41,607 deaths in the pandemic.

The country has been swept by a rapid resurgence of the outbreak this fall, with numbers of confirmed infections and deaths regularly hitting new highs and significantly exceeding those reported in the spring.

US daily death toll from Covid-19 surpasses 2,700 – John Hopkins

The US death toll from the virus has surpassed 2,700 in one day as of Wednesday evening, the highest since April.

The new tally of 2,731 fatalities – by Johns Hopkins University – raises the overall known death toll in America to 273,181 since the pandemic started late last year. Worldometer tracking website put it at an even higher 279,867.

The number of new infections over the past 24 hours was 195,121, the university said. Worldometer estimated new cases stood at over 203,737.

Global daily deaths hit a new high

Daily virus-related deaths hit record-high with 12,378 fresh fatalities worldwide as the total number of lives lost inched towards 1.5 million, tracking website Worldometer showed. The grim milestone occurred as the total number of cases rise to almost 65 million.

South Korea reaches deal to buy AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate

South Korea has reached a deal with AstraZeneca PLC to purchase its virus vaccine candidate as it seeks to secure supplies amid a resurgence of outbreaks, local media reported.