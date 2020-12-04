Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, has welcomed US special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, the presidency said in a statement.

In a meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, the two discussed the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, which are aimed at ending 19 years of war, as well as regional issues.

The meeting comes a day after Kabul and Taliban representatives reached a preliminary deal to move ahead with dialogue.

Kalin said Turkey will continue to support and contribute to intra-Afghan negotiations for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution in the war-torn country.

Stability in Afghanistan will contribute to regional peace and prosperity, and Turkey will continue to cooperate with all stakeholders, including the US, he added.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sedat Onal and Khalilzad "welcomed recent progress in Afghanistan peace negotiations and emphasized the importance of sustaining regional and international support for peace process,” the ministry said on Twitter.