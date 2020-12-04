Egypt's public prosecution has ordered the release of three staffers from a leading human rights organisation following a concerted international campaign to free them.

Last month authorities arrested three EIPR staff members on charges of "joining a terror group" and "spreading false news" after a public meeting with foreign ambassadors on November 3.

Executive director Gasser Abdel-Razek, senior researcher Karim Ennarah and office manager Mohamed Basheer – all detained within the same week but days apart – had been kept in pre-trial detention.

"After the submission of the necessary legal paperwork of registering the group as a non-profit organisation, the public prosecution has ordered the release of Gasser Abdel-Razek and members of the Initiative," said a brief statement sent to AFP by a security and judicial source.

A fourth staff member, Patrick Zaky, was detained in February while on a visit to Cairo from Bologna where he was completing a master's degree.

It is unclear whether he will also be released, the sources said.

