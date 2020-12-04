For the first time in 19 years, the Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed on something. On December 2, they signed a principle agreement in Doha that sets forth a roadmap for the ongoing peace process.

It doesn’t bind the two sides to ending the violence, the bombings, the suicide attacks, the airstrikes, or the assassinations in which thousands of ordinary Afghans have been killed or maimed.

The result of the talks between Taliban negotiators and their counterparts from Kabul is an agreement to certain modalities which will kickstart actual talks. For example, when to meet, what sits on the agenda and who takes part in the discussions.

But for leaders such as Zalmay Khalilzad, the American troubleshooter on Afghanistan, even this miniscule step was a “significant milestone”.

“People are getting killed everyday. I will celebrate and say that this is a remarkable move if it helps end violence. I don’t see any signs of that yet,” says Orzala Ashraf Nemat, an Afghan researcher and rights activist.

Representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani held their first direct talks in September. But the two sides haven’t discussed anything substantial that can actually bring peace to the war-torn country.

“This principle agreement means nothing. There’s no discussion on the contents and no trust building steps that can lead to a comprehensive ceasefire at an initial stage.”

The discussions follow the deal struck between the United States and the Taliban in February, which stipulates the withdrawal of American soldiers against a promise that the militant group won’t allow extremist groups to use Afghan soil.

An elusive peace

While the reach-out to the Taliban is viewed as a breakthrough, it has done little to reduce the attacks and counter attacks. Civilian casualties have actually gone up this year, says the Human Rights Watch.

Between January and September 2020, more than 700 Afghan civilians were killed - many of them attributed to the Taliban, says the HRW. That’s a 50 percent increase in casualties over 2019.

“It’s not a breakthrough. It’s an icebreaker at best,” says Amina Khan, Middle East and Africa director at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) think-tank, referring to the agreement.

The Taliban continue to use violence as a bargaining chip and they have been further emboldened by US President Donald Trump’s decision to reduce American troop levels to 2,500 soldiers from the current 4,500 ahead of the schedule, she says.

“Obviously this gives leverage to Taliban to focus on the battlefield. They are still at war with the Afghan government. For them it's justified to use a military tactic to have more leverage when it comes to the negotiating table.”

The militant group, which ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001 with an iron fist and enforced harsh punishments for small transgressions such as listening to music, has had its way so far in the peace talks.

The Taliban have managed to secure the release of 5,500 of their fighters from government captivity, as well as negotiating to have the names of their leaders removed from the terror list, and have dictated the timeframe for the talks.

“So far they have been the winners,” says Nemat. “There’s a possibility that both sides are coming to the negotiating table to buy time.”

Who’s really in control?