Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as "trouble" and said he hoped France would "get rid of him" as soon as possible, in the latest salvo in an escalating war of words between the two leaders.

"Macron is a trouble for France. With Macron, France is passing through a very, very dangerous period. I hope that France will get rid of Macron trouble as soon as possible," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"Otherwise France may again face its Yellow Vest troubles, or even face further concerns with Red Vests," the Turkish president added.

Tense ties

Ties between Turkey and France have been particularly tense in recent months over France's double standards in regards to freedoms in France, especially for Muslims.

Paris has also thrown mud at Ankara over its role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and eastern Mediterranean.

On a so-called French resolution recognising Karabakh as an independent state, Erdogan said France has lost its mediator role within the OSCE Minsk group.