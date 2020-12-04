Ethiopia has said its troops have captured or killed most commanders of a rebellious northern force, while Tigray's fugitive local leader countered that civilians were protesting against looting by occupying soldiers.

Neither side gave proof for their assertions about the month-long war in the mountainous region bordering Eritrea where phone communications have been down and access severely restricted.

A senior military commander, General Tesfaye Ayalew, said on Friday that "almost all of the enemy", including former federal colonels and generals who fought on the Tigrayan side, were defeated or dead.

"But the ones who made the plans and the criminals are still on the run and hiding," he told state-affiliated Fana TV.

Fighting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal army and forces loyal to the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), erupted on November 4.

Thousands of people are believed to have died while more than 45,000 refugees have crossed over to neighbouring Sudan.

Guerrilla-style resistance

TPLF leaders, who enjoy strong popular support in Tigray, appear to have fled to surrounding mountains and say they have begun a guerrilla-style resistance.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael, one of the most wanted men in Ethiopia, told Reuters news agency in a text message that there were protests in Mekelle city, which is home to 500,000 people, due to looting by Eritrean soldiers.

"Eritrean soldiers are everywhere," he said, repeating an accusation that President Isaias Afwerki has sent soldiers over the border to back Abiy against their mutual foe.

Both Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied that.

Thousands killed, Tigray side asserts

Meanwhile, Getachew Reda, a senior adviser to the Tigray leader, in an interview with Tigray TV aired on Thursday urged young people and others in the region to "rise and deploy to battle in tens of thousands."

"Our capacity to resist ultimately depends on the support we get from our people," Getachew said.

"It is possible to have the scenario where we stop everything and turn all the people into soldiers."

He didn't say how many people are actively fighting but said "our army is doing amazing things with limited numbers," and he claimed there had been tens of thousands of deaths among Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea.

Getachew also acknowledged casualties on the TPLF side but didn't say how many.

TPLF seeks to internationalise conflict

Ethiopia says the TPLF wants to internationalise the conflict as a way to force the government, which appears to hold all the major towns, into international mediation.

Debretsion, a 57-year-old former guerrilla radio operator, gave no evidence of looting or the presence of Eritreans.

A diplomatic source shared a picture of a road covered in stones, which he said was sent from a resident of Mekelle, but it was unclear where or when the picture was shot.

On Wednesday, state TV showed images of people shopping and sitting on stools in Mekelle city. But there have been no images of security forces interacting with residents.

Abiy's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum said she would not comment on unverifiable text messages.