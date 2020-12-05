The US capital is set to declare December 5 World Turkish Coffee Culture Day following an initiative by a Turkish cultural group.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser thanked the volunteer-led Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation for "sharing the rich tradition" of Turkish coffee "and bridging cultures – one coffee at a time" ahead of a virtual celebration the community will hold on Saturday.

"This event will provide a history of Turkish coffee, help build bridges, strengthen friendships and develop an appreciation and understanding of Turkish culture and tradition," Bowser said in a letter to the foundation. An accompanying mayoral proclamation will formally announce Saturday as World Turkish Coffee Culture Day.

The non-profit organisation's founder, Gizem Salcigil White, known as the Turkish Coffee Lady, said more cross-cultural efforts are needed to spread awareness about the rich history of Turkish coffee in the US where 400 million cups of coffee are consumed daily.